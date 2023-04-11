Message to DSS  – Tribune Online

Nigerians have turned out on February 25, 2023 to vote for a new president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as the winner. The opposition candidates who lost the election have expressed their grievances by calling for the cancellation of the election. Those who felt cheated in the just concluded 2023 presidential general election are expected to go to court to seek redress. Nobody is above the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Department of State Services (DSS) was established to defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats…