Nigeria may lose $23bn to crude oil theft — Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the report indicating that Nigeria may lose over $23 billion this year to crude oil theft.

Hon Gbajabiamila stated this in Abuja while declaring open the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2915 including crude oil export from 2014 till date, chairs by Hon. Mark Gbillah.

While assuring that the investigative hearing is not a witch hunt, he averred that the exercise is a constitutional responsibility and also within the…