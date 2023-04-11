NSCDC impounds three trucks carrying precious stones

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has intercepted three trucks laden with precious stones.

Speaking at a news briefing in Gusau on Monday, the state Commandant, Muhammed Muazu, disclosed that the trucks were impounded in Gusau on their way to Sokoto, as the drivers could not present legal documents for security clearance.

According to Muazu, the truck owners were to provide the necessary evidence that would permit them to engage in the business.

“We have no problem with the drivers or vehicles,” he said, “rather the owners were to provide the necessary evidence that will permit them to engage in the business.”

Muazu highlighted the requirements…