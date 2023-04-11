Ondo govt warns against jungle justice as Police arrests two suspects over killing, arson

Following the killing of a 35-year-old suspected internet fraudster in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, the Ondo state government has cautioned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands by applying jungle justice on people suspected of crime or carrying out vengeance against their fellow beings.

The Acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the state government would not fold its arms and watch some miscreants undermine law and order in the state.

The statement read that: the attention of the Ondo State Government has been drawn to a disturbing…