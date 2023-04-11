Osakpamwan seeks return as RTEAN approves NEC dissolution

The outgoing Executive National President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, has indicated interest to return following the agreement among members of the National Executive Council (NEC), to dissolve the national leadership of the body after the expiration of its tenure.

The dissolution which was presided over by the Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, in Abuja, had the endorsement of five delegates from each state of the federation.

The resolution was disclosed in a letter made available to newsmen and addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, which was endorsed by Alhaji Yusuf Kuku, Acting National Financial…