Plateau Assembly remains sealed, stay off, CP warns lawmakers

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, has warned lawmakers of the State House of Assembly to keep off, stating that the complex will remain sealed until they resolve their differences.

Recall that the impeached Speaker of the House, Hon. Ayuba Abok, got a reinstatement judgment from the Plateau State High Court last week and resumed office immediately, while the sitting Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, and others kicked against the judgment. This, however, led to a commotion, which forced the Police to seal up the Assembly complex to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the State Commissioner of Police said the Command sealed up the…