Role of the judiciary in the development of democracy (2)

By EBUN-OLU ADEGBORUWA, SAN

In Part 1 of the paper delivered at the reception in honour of the newly-appointed Chief Judge of Ondo State, we examined the impact of the judiciary on our democratic experience as a nation. In this concluding part, the focus is on the specific roles that the judiciary has played and should continue to play in the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Democracy in Nigeria

Nigeria’s history has been dominated by fraudulent elections, violent political conflicts and military coups. The country’s two previous attempts at democratic rule (1960-66 and 1979-83) were both dogged by allegations of electoral fraud and violence before they were cut short by…