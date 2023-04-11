Sleep on the bed to avoid sleeping on the wheels.

How often have you suffered fight-with-sleep? Those moments when you doing some things, but sleep would persistently command, “You have done enough for now, you have to shut down momentarily.” Sleep doesn’t care how important or interesting whatever you are doing is. We usually clash with sleep when it appears to be disrupting the schedules that require us to be alert. Most times, these situations of conflict with sleep occur when we are exhausted by activities that have lasted such a time enough to cause us brain fatigue. In other words, the activities, apart from lasting for a while, would also be able to cause the brain to get tired. This depends on how tiring the activity is,…