Sokoto PDP calls for security presence in polling units 

Ahead of the forthcoming National Assembly supplementary elections in Sokoto on Saturday, April 15, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has called for improved security agents at all the affected polling units.

The party further stated its readiness to participate in the forthcoming elections.

According to a statement, signed by its publicity secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, who said the party is optimistic of winning all the Senatorial and National Assembly seats to be contested during the polls.

“To this end, the party called on its supporters to disregard any form of intimidation from any quarters and come out en masse to vote for PDP candidates during the…