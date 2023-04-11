Why homebuilders should get planning permit before construction —Expert

Mr Bisi Adedire, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Lagos Chapter, in this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, is of the opinion that planning permit must precede any physical development or building construction’s work. Why describing building without planning permit as illegal structure, the renowned town planner identifies high cost and delay associated with the processes among reasons home builders/developers evade planning permit.

What is so special about building plan approval?

People called it building plan approval, but as a town planner, it is called planning permit. This cuts across various across types of development. There are permits for…