Why planned cash crunch strike was suspended —NLC

Stories by Christian Appolos | Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given reasons it suspended its planned nationwide industrial action. NLC said it is important to put out information on the issue to help Nigerians understand why the planned strike was put on hold.

In a press release signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC said it wants Nigerians to collaborate with it in its efforts to rescue the country from bad governance and government policies that cause economic hardship.

Comrade Ajaero said, “It has become important that we inform Nigerians through this medium of the reasons behind our decision to suspend the proposed nationwide strike and picketing of the…