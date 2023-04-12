Borno Assembly member-elect dies – Tribune Online

A member-elect for the Chibok constituency in the Borno House of Assembly, Dr. Nuhu Clark, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died in India on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All…