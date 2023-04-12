Challenge outcome of election in court, perish idea of interim govt — Group tells politicians

Arewa New Agenda (ANA) has called on politicians to seek redress in court if they were not satisfied with the outcome of the just concluded 2023 presidential election instead of raising tensions of coup and interim government.

The Convener of ANA, Senator Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi while addressing journalists on Wednesday, state warns against the plot to install interim government in the country.

He said that the last Presidential election was peaceful and a candidate was declared winner, hence there is no need for the call to install interim government.