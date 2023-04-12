CJN, Odili, Oyebanji, Tella laud Olanipekun’s tenure as BoB chair

Sunday Ejike | Abuja

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, renowned Silk, Chief Wole Olanipekun bowed out as the 50th chairman of Body of Benchers (BoB), to accolades from members of the legal profession and eminent personalities for the achievements recorded during his headship of the highest body of lawyers in the country.

To celebrate the Ekiti high Chief for a meritorious service, the BoB organised a glamorous dinner in his honour at its headquarters in Abuja, where the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola described him as an inter-generational force of positive change.

Chief Olanipekun’s journey to the pinnacle of BoB began in 1992 when he became a member. He became a Life…