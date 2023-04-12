Court okays service of contempt proceedings on Imo CP

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who has allegedly carried out unprofessional Police activities in Imo State may have landed himself in trouble as House of Representatives member-elect Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere moves to jail him over contempt of Court.

An Abuja High Court had earlier in the year granted an order restraining the Imo State Governor, the Nigeria Police, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, and the State Security Service from inviting, investigating, arresting or detaining the opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

However, in flagrant violation of the clear and mandatory order of the Court, the…