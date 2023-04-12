Ex-Lagos deputy gov, Ojikutu alleges threat to life, vows to renounce citizenship

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has alleged that her life is being threatened by some disgruntled politicians for not supporting the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, presidential ambition, declaring that she was currently endangered, ostracised, having been humiliated where she should be honoured.

Briefing the newsmen in her Ikoyi, Lagos home on Wednesday, the former deputy governor, who said she supported the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the just-concluded presidential election, noted that her decision was based on need to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

Besides, Ojikutu posited that the claim that Nigeria one united entity…