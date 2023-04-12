FG to install baggage scanners in railway stations 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the procurement and installation of baggage scanners in all railway stations in the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the devices were necessary because of the need to enhance security of lives and property in the nation’s railway facilities.

Speaking on the memorandum presented to FEC for consideration and approval, the Minister stated: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf…