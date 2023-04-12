Ibom Air receives IOSA certification

Ibom Airlines Limited has been presented with the IATA Operational safety audit certification by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

On hand to receive the certificate on Wednesday at the Ibom Air headquarters in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state from IATA representative Dr Samson Fatokun, were the Ibom Airlines Limited management team, led by the CEO, Mfon Udom; Area Manager, West & Central Africa, and Jennifer Aisha Yeates, Assistant Director Operations, Safety and Security, West & Central Africa.

Established by IATA in 2003, IOSA uses internationally recognised quality auditing principles to assess the operational management and safety controls of airlines to certify them…