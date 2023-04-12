Implement reforms to drive economic growth, CISLAC tasks incoming administration

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre/ Transparency International Nigeria (CISLAC/TI-Nigeria), has tasked the incoming administration to implement reforms to deepen economic and export diversification, which will focus on manufacturing, with the target of improving the business climate and macroeconomic stability.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim (Rafsanjani), stated this on Monday while interacting with the media at the ongoing spring meeting of the World bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, USA.

Rafsanjani, in a press release, noted that the incoming government needs to sustain strategic policies with the potential of driving economic…