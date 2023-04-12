Nigeria 2050: Where is the next generation of leaders devoid of drug abuse?

Nigeria in 2050: Where is the next generation of leaders devoid of substance abuse? This is a question I want millions of Nigerian youths to ponder and answer in their silent moments.

Growing up, I heard the often repeated but now despondently out-of-fashion saying by a former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. “Children of today are leaders of tomorrow”. As I heard it being reiterated over and again, it filled me with a deep sense of responsibility and great hope for the future; especially on my part in shaping my own country. But I can’t say the same for over 70% of Nigerian youths who have immersed themselves in drug and substance use either to get high or join drug…