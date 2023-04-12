Preventing medication errors at home

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that medication errors cause at least one death every day and injure approximately 1.3 million people annually in the United States alone.

And while every individual at a point in time takes medicine for healing or prevention of ailments, medicines can cause major harm if wrongly taken; consuming the wrong medication or wrong dose.

Such errors can be on the part of health workers in prescribing or dispensing and also from patients and should be prevented to save lives and money.

More people are facing health challenges due to medication errors in their homes and the most common symptoms in cases of serious medication errors include drowsiness…