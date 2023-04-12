Rape: 44-year-old bags 10 years’ imprisonment

The High Court of Justice Delta State, sitting in Kwale Criminal Division, has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man, Olawale Ayeni, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of rape.

The court, presided over by Justice O. F. Enenmo, delivered its judgment on March 22.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of rape punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Law Code, Cap C21 Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The defendant was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a married woman without her consent, on July 11, 2020 at Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The…