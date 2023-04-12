Soyinka wrong, Baba-Ahmed’s comment doesn’t represent fascism

In an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night, renowned novelist Chimamanda Adichie expressed her disagreement with Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka over his comments on the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Adichie stated that Soyinka’s description of Baba-Ahmed’s comments as fascist was a strong word and not appropriate for the situation.

Adichie explained her viewpoint, stating, “I think fascism is a really strong word, which often made me think of Mussolini of Italy. We use it now. I do not see any reason Datti Baba-Ahmed’s interview would have been termed fascist.

I think he was making a very strong and fair point about the election and he was…