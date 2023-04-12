Why South East should produce Senate President – Primate

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed reason the next senate president of Nigeria should come from the South East.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Primate Ayodele revealed that if the next senate president doesn’t come from the Igbo division, the position will likely fall into the hands of a Muslim.

He mentioned that if a Muslim emerges as the next senate president of Nigeria, the incoming government will be in jeopardy because there will be political tension in the country.

The man of God who has been against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party reiterated his stand against the combination, making it known that God isn’t…