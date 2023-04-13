400 migrants die crossing Central Mediterranean in Q1 2023 – Report

No fewer than 400 migrants died between January and March 2023 while attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean, according to latest report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Central Mediterranean route – stretching overseas from North Africa to Italy and, to a lesser degree, Malta – is the world’s most dangerous maritime crossing.

IOM, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the figure was the deadliest in the first quarter on record since 2017.

Although, the UN agency in its Missing Migrants Projects had documented 441 deaths during this period, noting that the true figure is likely to be higher.

Investigations continue into several reports of so-called…