Adeleke appoints Vice-Chancellor, registrar, other principal officers for Ilesa varsity 

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday approved the appointment of principal officers for the University of Ilesa.

The names of principal officers approved for the appointment are; Vice Chancellor: Professor Taiwo Olufemi ASAOLU; Registrar: Mr. Funso Olawale OJO, Bursar: Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun OYEKANMI and Liberian: Mr. Adewale Amobi OGUNSIPE.

Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, who made this known in his office in Abere, issued letters of appointments to the principal officers, with a charge to them to uphold virtues of professionalism and integrity which endeared them to the State Governor and which recommended them for the appointments.

While hosting…