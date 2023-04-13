African spinach better than ugwu, waterleaf in boosting blood level

Anaemia or low blood is a global public health problem with prevalence higher among low-income countries. The prohibitive cost of treatment has continued to fuel interest in the screening of medicinal plants for their potentials to boost low blood.

In poor and developing countries where access to anti-anaemic drugs is a challenge or the cost is prohibitive, the use of herbs and natural vegetables alone or in combination with anti-anaemic drugs in the treatment of low blood has continued to gain traction.

Leafy vegetables serve as indispensable constituents of the human diet, supplying the body with proteins, vitamins and minerals. Several leaves and vegetables have been screened for their…