Bauchi govt targets 2 million under-5 children for 2023 malaria prevention campaign 

In the fight against malaria disease among children under 5 years, not fewer than 2 million eligible children are to be reached by the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA).

The 2 million eligible Children are targeted for the 2023 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) Campaign in the State as was made known during the 2023 SMC State level kick-off Meeting for the relevant Stakeholders in Bauchi.

While declaring the meeting opened, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sabiu Abdu Gwalabe, said that Seasonal Malaria

Chemoprevention (SMC) Intervention has reduced the burden of Malaria infection in Bauchi State.

He pointed out that the…