Military shuts underage brothels in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Military has carried out a raid on the underage brothels located at Kasuwan Fara, Shagari low-cost area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The shutdown of the brothels was a result of a report by Daily Trust, which exposed the illegal activities taking place there.

According to a resident, Halima Abdul, “The military raided the place two days ago and arrested some people.

The whole place is now quiet. We don’t know where they took the culprits to.” She went on to explain that the raid and subsequent patrols by the military have transformed the community into a more serene environment for the residents.

“We suffered years of torment and misery, but with what we are…