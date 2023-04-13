NBC’s clampdown on free press

LAST week, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) imposed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for allegedly violating the NBC code in a programme with the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed. The NBC, which communicated its decision to the station in a letter signed by its director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, on March 27, said Datti’s comments on the Politics Today programme of the station on Wednesday, March 22, were capable of inciting public disorder and, therefore, violated some sections of the broadcasting code. Claiming that it had warned the station several times to consider public interest before airing any of its…