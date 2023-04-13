NEMA warns against high risk of coastal flooding

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed on Thursday warned that there is a high risk of coastal flooding due to the expected rise in sea level and tidal surge that may negatively impact agriculture, human settlements and transportation in Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos and Rivers States.

Mr Ahmed disclosed this in Abuja during the public presentation of the 2023 Climate-related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies’, jointly produced by Nigerian Hydrological Services (NIHSA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

While expressing regrets over the casualties recorded last year, he observed that no fewer than 665 people died while 3,181 persons…