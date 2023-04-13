NIMASA’s inland waterways transport will further improve Brown waters regulation —NAMM

The President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Captain Tajudeen Alao has lauded the plan by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to commence waterways transportation policy for its workers, stating that such effort will further improve inland waterways regulation on Nigeria’s brown waters.

Recall that the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh in a post on social media recently, said that a deliberate policy of NIMASA staff commuting to work via water transport will soon be in effect.

Speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune on the effect of this on inland waterways, the National President of NAMM, Captain Tajudeen Alao said…