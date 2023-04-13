NUC moves to tackle energy crisis in varsities

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has taken steps in the efforts at proffering energy solutions to Nigerian universities which, according to the commission, is an important missing link in the nation’s university system.

The executive secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, who noted that gas-powered energy system, will be the best for the university system, has accordingly held a metting with the management of Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) on how to ensure alternative energy supplies in Nigerian universities.

He noted that there was a need to resolve the energy crisis in Nigerian universities following the epileptic power supply in most…