Plateau: Open Assembly complex for legislative business, APC urges CP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has called on the State Commissioner of Police to intervene in the situation at the Plateau State House of Assembly, after Hon Nuhu Abok, who the party described as an impostor, was reinstated as Speaker of the House.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Thursday, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, explained that Abok had been impeached in October 2021 for a financial misdemeanour and his seat had been vacated following his defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Namang, Abok officially resigned his membership in the APC in March 2022 and defected to the PDP.

He added that the attention of…