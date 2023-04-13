Reducing brain drain in medical practice

It is no longer news that the bill to ensure medical professionals practice for five years before being issued a license has scaled through second reading at the national assembly in an effort to curb brain drain in the country.

Despite the good intention behind such a bill to ensure there are enough medical practitioners in the country to meet international best practices for medical practitioner-to-patient ratios, it is worrisome how such a bill targets only the practitioners emigrating without due consideration of the reasons behind such movement.

As wonderful as it could be to have so many medical professionals in the country to attend to patients, the bill does not address it in the…