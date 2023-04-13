Suspend national census until IDPs return to their ancestral

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on the Federal Government to suspend the conduct of the National Population Census.

He said that the federal government should allow all the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs return to their ancestral homes before embarking on the exercise.

Governor Ortom made the call on Thursday when he received a delegation from the Middle Belt Forum led by its President, Dr Bitrus Pogu.

He noted that a large number of people in the state were still in the IDP camps and may not be counted because they need to be in their localities before they can participate in the exercise.

Ortom however suggested that what the Federal Government should do before the…