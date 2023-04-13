We arrested 56 suspects, seized 235.89kg illicit drugs in 2023 Q1 —NDLEA

The Abdullah Saeed-led Oyo State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that within the first quarter of the year, that is between January and March, it has arrested 56 suspects for various drug offences, including dealing in cannabis, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, codeine and other psychotropic substances.

The 56 suspects comprised 49 males and seven females within the age range of 16 to 60.

Making this known on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mutiat Okuwobi, said that the seizure of cannabis and other narcotic and psychotropic substances during the period under review totalled 235.89 kilogrammes.

According to Okuwobi, “within…