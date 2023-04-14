Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in general. Last week, reports emerged that the economy’s struggle for redemption following three months of cash scarcity imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy was being inhibited by the ugly spectre of bank customers shunning deposits. This factor is reportedly fuelling fears of a banking sector collapse. The development, a corollary of the CBN’s poorly implemented policy which effectively turned out to be cash confiscation, has not been attenuated by the massive evacuation of banknotes to commercial banks.

To be sure, the scars of the policy are…