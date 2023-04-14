EFCC nabs 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, Friday, April 14, 2023, arrested forty-four (44) suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They were arrested at Apete and Bodija areas of Ibadan following actionable intelligence on their fraudulent cyber activities.

The alleged cybercriminals are Aparimo Ogunfunminiyi Ojoola, Olalekan Taoreed Miller, Olamide Animashaun Ademola, Rotimi Samson, Waheed Abeeb Olamilekan, Jelili Abeeb Afolabi, Olamide Azeez Ayinla, Mohammed Lawal Segun, Peter Seyi Iyanuoluwa, Akinmoju Kolawole, Ibrahim Akande Abiodun, John Oluwatimilehin Moses, Oshunrinade Samuel, Moradeyo Abeeb Abiodun, Ogunmola…