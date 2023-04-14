Ensure peaceful conclusion of polls, Tinubu pleads with Nigerians

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary elections in certain states across the country, President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to Nigerians to ensure a seamless and violent-free electoral process.

Tinubu in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists at the weekend maintained that both the electoral umpire, candidates and the electorate must ensure that “the electoral processes are brought to a final, peaceful conclusion.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will supervise the conduct of supplementary governorship elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states, five senatorial districts, 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies.

