Focus on Nigerians’ welfare, security, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at tells political leaders

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria has appealed to political leaders to be conscious of their accountability to Allah and Nigerians and make the best use of resources at their disposal to meet the welfare and security needs of the people.

The amir (national head) of the jama’at, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Alatoye, made this appeal at a press conference on the state of the nation held at the jama’at’s headquarters in Ojokoro, Lagos.

Alatoye declared that accountability to Allah “is unavoidable” and “forgetting it totally in our dealings is suicidal for our next phase of life.”

He cautioned elected or appointed public officials against using power to convert resources entrusted to…