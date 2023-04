Tribune Online

Gagdi: Trajectory of a speakership aspirant

DEMOCRACY stands on a tripod: the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature. Of the three, the legislative arm is the fulcrum because of its oversight functions, coupled with making laws that could buoy the activities of the two other arms of government. This is why the quality of leadership of the parliament can never be […]

Gagdi: Trajectory of a speakership aspirant

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune