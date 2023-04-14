IGP approves deployment of DIG Egbetokun to FCID, 36 CPs to various departments, formations

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu, the supervising Officer for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “DIG Egbetokun who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s of Business…