New grant to boost African comedians with funding and mentorship

Narrative change organisation Africa No Filter have announced a new fund aimed at boosting the careers of emerging African comedians. The Africa No Filter Comedy Lab will fund comedians who use humour to tell exciting and fresh stories of Africa — away from storytelling that perpetuates stereotypes of poverty, corruption, poor leadership, conflict, and disease.

Successful applicants will get a grant of up to $3,000 to produce new content, as well as additional support in the form of mentorship by established professional comics, a masterclass aimed at boosting their business of their humour and marketing support to amplify their work and public profiles. The skits produced through the…