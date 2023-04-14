NSCDC probes officer for allegedly assaulting lawyer in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command has commenced disciplinary measures against one of its officers, identified as David Omotuase for allegedly assaulting a lawyer in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association in the state had on Tuesday protested the assault on their colleague at the Ado divisional office by the embattled officer.

Speaking on Friday, the spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Afolabi Tolulope said the commandant, John Fayemi has queried and transferred Omotuase from the division, adding that corps would not condone any infringement of citizens’ rights by officers in the country.

He said, “The alleged Divisional…