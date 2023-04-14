Wailers will see me leave, but my legacy will remain — Femi

As Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, prepares to leave his position on May 29, he reflects on his time in office and a conversation he had with the Sultan of Sokoto during his first week on the job.

In an article titled “THE FINAL GALLOP HOME,” Adesina disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto had expressed his views on the job of a media adviser, which he claimed does not attract appreciation from Nigerians, as seen with the treatment of previous occupants of the position.

However, the Sultan assured Adesina that his tenure would be different from his predecessors.

Despite some Nigerians expressing their displeasure with his impending exit from the…