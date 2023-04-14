Yahaya Bello endorses Auditor-General, Ododo

Ahead of Friday All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kogi, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello has endorsed the Local Government Auditor General, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, as the party governorship candidate.

The decision was taken on Friday at the party state secretariat in Lokoja.

Those who stepped down are the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharm. Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku, the State Accountant General Jibrin Momoh, Asiru Idris, former Commissioner for Finance Budget and Economic Planning also withdrawn from the race.

Similarly, Banji Jimoh, Muhammad Jamiu Asuku, Friday Idachaba and Hajia Halima Alfa and the state…