You have no right to decide economic development for FAAN, union leader tells Sirika

The ongoing controversy over the planned aerotropolis project by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has continued to attract criticisms, the latest being a warning to the minister to desist from dabbling into economic development of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), especially the aerotropolis project.

In an open letter to the minister, the immediate past General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Olayinka Abioye, based his warning on the fact that the Act which set up FAAN doesn’t not give the minister the power to determine how the agency’s economic power could be enhanced, stressing that this function is decided…