2 arrested over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Dr Muhammad Nazifi Bichi has said that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two people, Baffa Hotoro and Habib Haroun, over alleged blasphemous statements they uttered against the personality of Noble Prophet Muhammad. (PBUH).

According to Dr.Bichi, who confirmed it on Saturday while speaking with pressmen said, the arrest was against the backdrop of a series of petitions written to the ministry by different religious bodies, NGOs and Individuals residing in the State.

He disclosed that the arrested persons are currently in security custody, undergoing interrogation over the alleged defamation they have committed.

He added…