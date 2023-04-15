Ballot box snatching, missing result sheets mar Anambra supplementary election

Snatching of ballot boxes by thugs and missing results sheets characterised the conduct of the supplementary election for the Ogbaru federal constituency, Anambra state.

Thugs suspected to be working for one of the leading political parties in the State were believed to be behind the snatching of the ballot boxes at polling units 021 and 052, Okpoko V1 where the result sheets were suspected to have been hijacked by the agents of the ruling APGA in the state.

Mrs Cordelia Enwerem, a voter at polling unit 052, Okpoko Ward V1 complained INEC officials did not deploy voting materials in the area. When Nigerian Tribune arrived at the polling unit at about 12 noon, no INEC officials were sighted…